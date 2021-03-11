15-year-old girl robbed on board auto

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 20

A 15-year-old Class XII student was thrashed and robbed of Rs 300 by two persons, including an auto driver, while she was returning home from her coaching classes this evening.

The victim, a resident of Raipur Khurd, was returning from her coaching institute in Sector 20. She hired an auto from the Sector 20/30 road. A passenger was already sitting in the auto. The victim said on reaching near the Sector 32 roundabout on Dakshin Marg, the person sitting on the back seat intimidated her and asked for money. She got scared and gave him Rs 300 she was carrying.

As the auto driver took the slip road towards Tribune Chowk, the man beat her up and asked the girl to hand over her mobile phone. When she told him that she was carrying no phone, he searched her bag. The suspects dropped the victim at Tribune Chowk and sped away.

The police were informed about the incident. The Industrial Area police station have started investigation into the incident. The police said the footage of CCTV cameras installed on the road were being scanned.