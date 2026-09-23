150 appeals related to vending fee, sites decided

The appellate authority headed by Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi has decided 150 appeals relating to vending licences/sites, outstanding vending fee and orders concerning street vendors across the city.

The proceedings also specifically addressed the concerns of vendors allotted sites in the Sectors 52 and 53 vending zones, who had represented that they had been unable to start their businesses at the allotted locations due to no customer footfall.

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Taking their representation into consideration, the appellate authority has provided such vendors an opportunity to show their preference for vacant vending sites in other vending zones across Chandigarh.

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Of the 150 appeals, 59 were filed against cancellation of vending licences/sites on account of non-payment of pending vending fee and other dues. In another 44 cases the appellate authority has granted a final one-month opportunity for payment of the dues.