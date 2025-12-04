DT
PT
Home / Chandigarh / 150 hotspots of crime identified in Panchkula: DCP

150 hotspots of crime identified in Panchkula: DCP

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 07:17 AM Dec 04, 2025 IST
DCP, Crime, Manpreet Singh Sudan today held a meeting at the Mansa Devi police station with in-charges and staff of all PCR, rider and ERV teams in the district, issuing instructions to further intensify Operation Hotspot Domination.

He directed that police personnel must immediately become active in their respective areas, increasing patrolling, vehicle checks and surveillance at hotspot locations. He informed that a total of 150 hotspots have been identified across the district where drug consumption or sale, gambling, betting, antisocial activity and other crimes are likely to occur.

The DCP instructed teams to maintain special focus on these points and ensure a strong police presence to instil fear among offenders.

DCP Sudan noted that continuous domination and patrolling have already helped reduce theft, snatching and related incidents significantly. In the coming days, police presence and intelligence gathering will be further strengthened to curb such crimes completely.

