150 students participate in 2-day Kendriya Vidyalaya cultural fest

Chandigarh, October 29
A two-day National Unity Parv Kala Utsav was organised by the Kendriya Vidyalaya at Indo-Tibetan Border Police’s Basic Training Centre in Bhanu near Chandigarh in which about 150 students from other Kendriya Vidyalayas located nearby participated.
Various competitions like group song, solo song, solo dance, folk dance, visual arts, and toy making were held. The purpose of competitions at the school level is to create awareness among the children about Indian culture and arts. Addressing the participants, Inspector General Ishwar Singh Duhan, who was the chief guest, exhorted the students to develop a greater awareness and understanding of Indian culture and motivated them to participate in such competitions in future with hard work and dedication.
