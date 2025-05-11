DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Chandigarh / 150 units collected at blood donation camp

150 units collected at blood donation camp

Krishna Group, in collaboration with the PGI, organised a blood donation camp here on Saturday. Aligned with the observance of International Thalassemia Day, which falls on May 8, the camp witnessed participation of 189 volunteers, resulting in the collection of...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:29 AM May 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Krishna Group, in collaboration with the PGI, organised a blood donation camp here on Saturday. Aligned with the observance of International Thalassemia Day, which falls on May 8, the camp witnessed participation of 189 volunteers, resulting in the collection of 150 units of blood.

The team from the PGI blood bank ensured the smooth and safe execution of the camp, following all health protocols.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper