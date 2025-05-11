150 units collected at blood donation camp
Krishna Group, in collaboration with the PGI, organised a blood donation camp here on Saturday. Aligned with the observance of International Thalassemia Day, which falls on May 8, the camp witnessed participation of 189 volunteers, resulting in the collection of...
Advertisement
Krishna Group, in collaboration with the PGI, organised a blood donation camp here on Saturday. Aligned with the observance of International Thalassemia Day, which falls on May 8, the camp witnessed participation of 189 volunteers, resulting in the collection of 150 units of blood.
The team from the PGI blood bank ensured the smooth and safe execution of the camp, following all health protocols.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement