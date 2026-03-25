150 yrs of national song celebrated

The Department of Cultural Affairs organised a programme to mark 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’, the national song, at Rani Laxmi Bai Mahila Bhawan in Sector 38 here today.

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UT Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad was the chief guest at the event, which began with floral tributes to freedom fighters, followed by a soulful rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’ by students.

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A short film highlighting the history and significance of the national song was also screened.