1,535 policemen to keep vigil during Panchkula civic body elections today

The Police Department today implemented its full security plan with 1,535 policemen deployed to ensure law and order during the Municipal Corporation elections to be held on May 10.

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Panchkula DCP Srishti Gupta said the elections would be conducted under the supervision of two DCP-level officers, seven ACPs and 22 inspectors under the leadership of the Police Commissioner. Before sending poll parties to booths, The DCP gave necessary guidelines and security-related instructions to the personnel at Government Women’s Post Graduate College, Sector 14, here.

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All poll parties left for their polling stations today, where extensive police security arrangements have been made. Instructions have already been issued to maintain special vigilance around polling stations, deploy additional police force in sensitive areas and conduct frequent patrolling so that citizens can cast vote without fear.

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Panchkula Police Commissioner Sibash Kabiraj said the police had completed all preparations for the elections. Approximately 1,200 police personnel were previously deployed, and the number has now been increased to 1,535, including two DCP-level officers, seven ACPs and 22 inspectors. Additionally, special checking is being conducted at interstate checkpoints, sensitive areas and key locations to ensure law and order remains under complete control during the elections.

The police have appealed to the public to immediately call 112 so that necessary action can be taken in time.

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Civic issues that remained in focus

Panchkula: Residents will be exercising their franchise to elect councillors for 20 wards and the Mayor on May 10. All major political parties, including the BJP, Congress, AAP and the INLD, have tried their best to woo the voters by issuing their manifestos and plan for the next five years. The following were the major issues raised by various parties.

Jhuriwala dump: Door-to-door waste segregation is yet to be implemented fully in the city. The Jhuriwala dumping ground — officially designated as transfer-cum-transition point for garbage — stinks as 200 MT of daily garbage remains unlifted for two to four days. Locals face a lot of inconvenience as garbage spills on to the Panchkula-Barwala highway regularly.

Potholed roads: There has been no improvement in the bad condition of roads for the past five years. Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) spends around ?22 crore on repair of roads annually, the MC Rs 40 crore and the Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA) Rs 32 crore. The HSVP spent Rs 3.48 crore on road repairs this year. Industrial Area Phase I and II, Sector 16 inner market roads, Sectors 5 and 7 parking area, Sectors 7, 8 and 18 inner roads, Sector 20 market roads are in a bad condition. Almost all bridges on the Ghaggar need urgent repairs.

Stray menace: More than 5,337 stray dog-bite cases were reported in 2025 — a 17 per cent increase from 2024. Stray dog population has touched 5,000. People are scared of visiting parks due to the terror of stray dogs. The Sukhdarshanpur cattle pound project is almost defunct.

Encroachments; The MC as well as the administration shy away from removing encroachments.

S+4 constructions: Many residents have opposed the policy of allowing vertical growth in sectors. They say the government has buckled under pressure by builders. The stilt-plus-four-storey structures may put civic amenities under more pressure.