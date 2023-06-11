154 attend talent hunt for fast bowlers

Chandigarh, June 10
The Punjab Cricket Association, Mohali, organised a talent hunt for fast bowlers (16 years and above as on April 1, 2023) at Gandhi Grounds, Amritsar, to tap young fast bowlers. As many as 154 candidates from Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Kapurthala and Tarn Taran took part in the talent hunt.
Harvinder Singh, former International fast bowler from Punjab and Director, Cricket Development & Coaching, Manpreet Goni and Gagandeep Singh, assisted by Amit Sharma, Performance Analyst, and Vinod Badlan, Assistant Cricket Operations, conducted the talent hunt.
The association has now decided to conduct the talent hunt at Zone Hoshiarpur (Hoshiarpur, Rupnagar, SBS Nagar) at Government College, HDCA Ground Railway Mandi, Hoshiarpur, on June 12; Zone Jalandhar (Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Moga, Firozpur) at Burlton Park, Jalandhar, on June 14; Zone Barnala (Barnala, Bathinda, Sangrur, Malerkotla, Mansa) at Trident Cricket Ground, Trident Complex, Barnala on June 16; Zone Sri Muktsar Sahib (Sri Muktsar Sahib, Faridkot, Fazilka) at National Public School Cricket Ground, Jalalabad Road, Sri Muktsar Sahib on June 18; and Zone Mohali (Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib, Patiala) at IS Bindra PCA Stadium, Mohali, on June 20.
