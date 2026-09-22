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Home / Chandigarh / 154 vehicles seized, Rs 82.37L recovered in fines in crackdown on illegal mining in Panchkula

154 vehicles seized, Rs 82.37L recovered in fines in crackdown on illegal mining in Panchkula

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Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 01:55 AM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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District authorities have seized 154 vehicles involved in illegal mining, recovered Rs 82,36,948 in fines and registered 17 FIRs between April and September, with the administration now planning intensified surveillance and more checkpoints to curb the practice.

The action and proposed measures were discussed at a meeting of the district-level task force committee on illegal mining chaired by Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma at the Mini-Secretariat on Monday.

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Sharma directed the Mining Department to coordinate with the police and increase the number of checkpoints at potential illegal mining sites. He also ordered round-the-clock surveillance through rotational deployment of staff and regular monitoring of vulnerable locations.

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Officials have been directed to conduct surprise inspections in identified sensitive areas in the Kalka and Panchkula sub-divisions. These include Burjkotia, Jabrot, Diwanwala, Basaula, Paploha, Nanakpur, Charnia, Mahtab Majra, Kirtpur, Karmpur, Navanagar and Rampur Jangi in the Kalka subdivision, and Rattevali, Khetparali, Rampur, Kajampur, Haripur, Khedi Barauna, Hangoli, Bataur, Mauli, Toda, Natwal and Rihod in the Panchkula subdivision.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed officials to ensure that mining at all allocated sites is carried out strictly in accordance with government rules and guidelines. Contractors found violating prescribed norms will face action as per rules.

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At mining sites where operations have been suspended, information boards will have to be installed to make it clear that mining is not permitted there. The Haryana State Pollution Control Board officials were also directed to conduct surprise inspections of stone crushers and issue notices to units found violating government guidelines, followed by action as per rules.

Information boards will also have to be installed at crushers that have already been sealed to prevent any illegal activity at such sites.

District Mining Officer Anil Kumar said besides the 17 FIRs registered between April and September, 86 FIRs were registered against vehicles involved in illegal mining for failure to pay fines.

The DC directed officials to take stringent action against those involved in illegal mining and immediately seize vehicles being used for such activities.

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