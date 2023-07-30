 Rs 15L compensation for couple whose son died in road mishap : The Tribune India

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 29

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Chandigarh, has directed an insurance company, a bike owner and a motorcyclist to pay Rs 15,08,579 as compensation to the parents of a 23-year-old man, Rajnish Karnwal, who was killed in an accident five years ago.

The parents of the deceased, Savitri and Satish of Mohali, Punjab, had filed a claim petition through an advocate, Ashwani Arora.

The couple had alleged that Rajnish was riding pillion with a man on a bike on the fateful day of August 25, 2018, as they were en route from Kharar to Balongi village.

The duo zoomed through the traffic, zigzagging. Just some distance short of the Daun village bus stop, Rajnish’s companion abruptly pulled the brakes. Caught off guard, a car just behind the two ended up ramming into them, knocking Rajnish off the bike. The car then sped out of sight in no time.

Grievously injured, Rajnish was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Phase VI, Mohali, and then to the PGI, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to the injuries. An FIR was registered under Sections 279 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code at the Balongi police station in SAS Nagar based on the statement of an eye-witness.

The claimants noted that their son, a labourer by profession, used to make Rs 12,000 a month. The bike owner and the motorcyclist issued a joint statement, pinning the blame for the mishap on the car driver, whom they accused of rash driving. The insurer, too, opposed the petition, noting that the rider did not even have a valid licence.

After hearing the arguments, the tribunal directed the respondents, namely the insurance company, the bike rider and its owner, to pay Rs 15,08,579 to the claimants as compensation.

