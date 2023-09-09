Rs 16.71L relief for accident victim’s kin

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 8

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Chandigarh, has directed the insurance company, owner and rider of a motorcycle to pay Rs 16.71 lakh as compensation to wife and three children of the person who died in an accident six years ago.

The wife, Sunita and three children of Jai Ram, all residents of Peer Khana, Sant Nagar Colony, Ismailabad, Kurukshetra district, Haryana, filed a claim petition under Section 166 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

In the petition, they claimed that Jai Ram died in an accident on May 28, 2017 while he was returning from the Ismailabad grain market. Jai Ram was on his bicycle when an overspeeding motorcycle hit him. He fell on the road and suffered multiple grievous injuries. He was then rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, read the petition.

The owner and rider of the motorcycle denied that any such accident took place. The insurance company filed a reply, stating that the rider did not have a valid licence and the motorcycle was being driven in contravention of the terms and conditions of the insurance policy.