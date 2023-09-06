16 bicycles recovered from theft accused

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 5

The police have recovered 10 stolen bicycles from a Burail resident, who was arrested last month. The accused was identified as Sagar Singh, alias John (21).

Complainant Rakesh Kumar of Police Lines, Sector 26, had reported that his son’s bicycle was stolen from Sector 20 on August 6. During investigation, the police managed to nab the accused and recovered the complainant’s bicycle. Later, 15 more bicycles stolen from different parts of the city were recovered from his possession. — TNS