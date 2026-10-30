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Home / Chandigarh / 16 bikes stolen near Chandigarh University in a month

16 bikes stolen near Chandigarh University in a month

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:55 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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At least 16 two-wheelers, mostly belonging to students, have been stolen near Gates No. 2 and 3 of Chandigarh University, Gharuan, in less than a month with the police suspecting it to be a handiwork of a gang involved in coordinated strikes.

Students said they suspected an organised gang was active in the area as reports of two-wheeler thefts from the parking zone started surfacing since the beginning of October. Unattended two-wheelers parked outside the gate were considered most vulnerable to theft. More than 16 two-wheelers, including Splendor motorcycles, Bullets and Activas, registered in Haryana, Himachal, Uttarakhand, Ranchi, Delhi and Punjab have been stolen in less than a month.

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Jashanpreet Singh, a law student and a resident of Kurali, stated that his bike was stolen outside the Chandigarh University Gate No. 3 on October 5. A day later, another student, Gaurav Mishra, a resident of GBP Crest, Bhagomajra, said his black-coloured bike was stolen on October 6.

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The police registered a theft case under Section 303 (2) of the BNS at the Kharar Sadar police station on October 25 and launched a hunt for the miscreants. Cops said CCTV footage of the area was being scanned to identify the suspects.

The police have not been able to trace the vehicles so far. Ankit Jain, a student from Yamunanagar, said, “We have to park our vehicle outside the campus gate as parking inside gets full sometimes after 9.30 am and our vehicles are not allowed inside thereafter. On average, two to three vehicles are stolen here daily. It took me a month to get an FIR registered at the Gharuan police post. FIRs of many outstation students have not been registered at all.”

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Gharuan residents said bikes without registration plates are a common sight on roads in the area, pointing to a possibility of resale of stolen vehicles at throwaway prices.

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