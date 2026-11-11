16 drug firm licences suspended after 85 inspections in Patiala

As part of the ongoing Yudh Nasheyan Virudh campaign, the Drug Control Department, Patiala has conducted 85 inspections across the district to curb the misuse and illegal sale of habit-forming drugs and safeguard public health.

Divulging details, the Zonal Drugs Licensing Authority Navjot Kaur said that during the special enforcement drive, drug control officers inspected various retail and wholesale drug establishments to ensure compliance with the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and the rules framed thereunder, particularly with regard to the sale and storage of medicines and maintenance of mandatory records.

She informed that action was taken against 16 firms for violations of the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. The licences of 13 firms were suspended, while the licences of three other firms were cancelled by them. At Nabha, Assistant Commissioner Drugs Gurwinder Singh cancelled a whole-sale dealer’s licence.

Navjot Kaur said that all retail and wholesale drug licence holders have been directed to strictly adhere to statutory provisions, maintain proper purchase and sale records, and ensure that medicines with the potential for misuse are sold only against valid prescriptions and in accordance with applicable legal requirements.

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She reiterated that strict action would be taken against any establishment found indulging in the unauthorised sale, diversion or misuse of habit-forming drugs.