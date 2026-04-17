16 held in Balongi over IPL betting racket; cops seize 27 phones, Rs 1.56 lakh

Sixteen persons from six states were arrested at a hotel in Balongi for cheating and online gambling during IPL matches on April 15. Eight accused are from Ludhiana, two from Maharashtra, three from Telangana, one from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, one from Manipur, and one from Chhattisgarh.

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Cops said the accused were running a well-oiled interstate racket from a hotel and cheating innocent people.

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Those arrested have been identified as Ludhiana residents Dharminder Singh, Simranjit Singh, Maninderjit Singh, Sanjeev Kumar, Kuldeep Singh, Ranjit Singh, Dharminder Singh, and Pardeep Singh; Habib-ul-Rehman and Subhash Bhimrao Yadav, both from Maharashtra; Mohammed Mustafa, 28, Sayyed Adil, 24, and Sayyed Ahmed, 40, all three from Hyderabad; Swatantar Kumar, 44, from Kanpur; Arvind Wadhawan, 38, from Kothiya, Chhattisgarh; and Narolam Oliver, 30, from Manipur.

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Cops seized 27 mobile phones and Rs 1.56 lakh in cash from them.

A case under the cheating and gambling acts has been registered at the Balongi police station on April 15.