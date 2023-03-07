16 junctions in Mohali to turn into roundabouts

Gaurav Kanthwal
Mohali, March 6
As many as 16 junctions are set to be converted into roundabouts in Mohali, subject to the state government’s technical feasibility report.
Replying to a query by local MLA Kulwant Singh during the Budget session in the Punjab Assembly today, Minister of Housing and Urban Development Aman Arora said the 14 km PR-7 Road from the Airport chowk to the Kharar-Chandigarh highway had 12 light points, increasing travel time for commuters and making it an accident-prone zone. Therefore, the government planned to convert these junctions into roundabouts after receiving a report from the Transport Adviser and Technical Adviser to the CM’s Office. Once the go-ahead is received, junctions will be transformed into roundabouts in three phases to save time and lives. In the first phase, three junctions will be converted and the work is expected to be completed by April-end, say officials. In the second phase, eight junctions will be evaluated, while in the third phase, five junctions will be studied and necessary action taken.
“Mohali has several sensitive intersections where accidents are commonplace and steps are needed to prevent these. The residents’ demand will be fulfilled in three phases,” said the MLA.
Work in 3 phases after feasibility report
- A technical feasibility report has been sought and once go-ahead is received, junctions will be transformed into roundabouts in three phases
- In phase I, three junctions at Sectors 67-68-79-80, 68-69-78-79 and 69-70-77-78 will be converted by April-end, say officials
- In phase II, eight junctions at Sectors 118-119-117-74A, 119-73-74, 72-73-74-75, 71-72-75-76, 70-80-76-77, 66-76-80-81, 66A-66B-81-82 and 66A-66B-8B-82A will be converted
- In phase III, five junctions at Sectors 76-77-88-89, 77-78-88-87, 78-79-87-86, 79-80-86-85 and 80-81-84-85 will be changed into roundabouts
