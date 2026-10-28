16 two-wheelers stolen near Chandigarh University in less than a month

At least 16 two-wheelers, mostly belonging to students, have been stolen near Gates Numbers 2 and 3 of Chandigarh University at Gharuan in less than a month, with the police suspecting the involvement of a gang carrying out coordinated thefts.

Students said reports of two-wheeler thefts from parking areas near the gates had surfaced since the beginning of October, raising suspicions that an organised gang was active in the area. Vehicles parked unattended outside the gates were most vulnerable, they said.

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More than 16 two-wheelers, including Splendor motorcycles, Bullets and Activas, have reportedly been stolen. The vehicles bore registration numbers from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Ranchi, Delhi and Punjab.

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Jasanpreet Singh, a law student from Kurali, said his motorcycle was stolen outside Gate Number 3 on October 5. Another student, Gaurav Mishra, a resident of GBP Crest, Bhagomajra, reported the theft of his black motorcycle a day later, on October 6.

The police registered a theft case under Section 303 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Kharar Sadar police station on October 25 and launched an investigation. The police are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the suspects.

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The stolen vehicles have not been traced so far.

Ankit Jain, a student from Yamunanagar, said, “We have to park our vehicles outside the campus gate as the parking area inside the university fills up sometimes after 9.30 am, after which our vehicles are not allowed inside. On average, two to three vehicles are stolen here daily. It took me a month to get an FIR registered at the Gharuan police post. FIRs of many outstation students have not been registered at all.”

Residents of Gharuan said motorcycles without registration plates were commonly seen on local roads, pointing to a possibility of resale of stolen vehicles at throwaway prices.