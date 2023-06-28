16-year-old boy dies in hit-&-run

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 27

A 16-year-old boy was killed and his friend injured after the cycle they were riding was hit by a vehicle at Industrial Area this evening. The vehicle sped away after the accident.

The victim has been identified as Vishal, a resident of Hallo Majra, and his friend as, Akash.

The accident occurred near the Colony No. 4 light point at Industrial Area, Phase I.

The police were informed about the incident, after which the victims were rushed to the hospital. The doctors declared Vishal dead on arrival.

The police have registered a case at the Industrial Area police station.