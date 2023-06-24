16-year-old boy stabbed to death in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 24

A 16-year-old boy from Mauli Jagran was stabbed to death by a group of youths on Friday night.

Cops said the boys had an altercation near the house of the victim in Vikas Nagar. After the altercation, the youths called the victim back from his house and allegedly stabbed him repeatedly in the nearby park and fled the spot.

Police teams have been formed to nab the suspects and a few youths have been rounded up. The victim, a Class X student, was rushed to GMCH-32, where he died.

Senior police officials and the forensic team reached the spot and took samples.