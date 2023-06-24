16-year-old boy stabbed to death in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, June 24
A 16-year-old boy from Mauli Jagran was stabbed to death by a group of youths on Friday night.
Cops said the boys had an altercation near the house of the victim in Vikas Nagar. After the altercation, the youths called the victim back from his house and allegedly stabbed him repeatedly in the nearby park and fled the spot.
Police teams have been formed to nab the suspects and a few youths have been rounded up. The victim, a Class X student, was rushed to GMCH-32, where he died.
Senior police officials and the forensic team reached the spot and took samples.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rebellious Russian mercenary boss in standoff with army amid 'armed mutiny'; claims control of major city
Wagner chief takes feud with top brass to new level; Prigozh...
Putin vows to crush 'armed mutiny' after Russian mercenary boss tries to oust top brass
Wagner chief takes feud with top brass to new level; Prigozh...
Indian immigration agent Brijesh Mishra apprehended in Canada, faces charges in fake college admission letters scandal
Mishra, who operates an immigration agency called EMSA in Ja...
New and glorious journey of India-US ties has begun, shaping lives, dreams and destinies: PM Modi
Was addressing a boisterous gathering of Indian community me...
Google investing USD 10 billion in India's digitisation fund: Sundar Pichai tells PM Modi
Pichai meets Prime Minister Modi on Friday and also announce...