16-yr-old falls off eighth floor in Zirakpur, dies

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, August 27

A 16-year-old youth died after falling off the eighth floor of a housing society here on Friday afternoon.

The police have booked the management of Sushma Joynest Housing Society on the PR7 Airport Road here.

The police said the deceased, Shubham, was exercising at an under-construction area. He fell off while doing pull-ups. He was residing on the fifth floor of the society and went upstairs to exercise on Friday afternoon. He was a student of Class X.

His body could not be identified as no one confirmed his identity in the society. CCTV footage was also not available with security guards.

In a statement given to the police, Shubham’s mother, Poonam, said the security staff did not inform her about the incident. She complained that his son fell due to unsafe construction in the housing society and the negligence of the builder.

Zirakpur SHO Deepinder Singh Brar said: “A case under Section 304-A of the IPC has been registered against the management of the housing society.”