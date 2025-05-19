DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Chandigarh / 160 examined at medical camp

160 examined at medical camp

The women wing of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Chandigarh, with support from volunteers, organised a free medical camp in Raipur Khurd village. Village elders and panchayat representatives inaugurated the camp with the traditional lamp-lighting ceremony. The camp offered general health...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM May 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The women wing of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Chandigarh, with support from volunteers, organised a free medical camp in Raipur Khurd village.

Advertisement

Village elders and panchayat representatives inaugurated the camp with the traditional lamp-lighting ceremony. The camp offered general health check-ups, mammography tests, blood sugar and blood pressure screenings.

A total of 160 patients were examined, including 60 mammography screenings, on the occasion. City AAP president Vijay Pal Singh along with party councillors attended the camp.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper