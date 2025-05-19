160 examined at medical camp
The women wing of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Chandigarh, with support from volunteers, organised a free medical camp in Raipur Khurd village.
Village elders and panchayat representatives inaugurated the camp with the traditional lamp-lighting ceremony. The camp offered general health check-ups, mammography tests, blood sugar and blood pressure screenings.
A total of 160 patients were examined, including 60 mammography screenings, on the occasion. City AAP president Vijay Pal Singh along with party councillors attended the camp.
