160 meritorious pupils felicitated

Panchkula, August 16
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar called upon students to go ahead on the path of education and take a pledge to do something special in life in the interest of society.
They should work hard and move forward in life and achieve their goals, he said while addressing a meritorious student felicitation ceremony at the Public Works Rest House here today.
He honored 160 meritorious students of Classes X and XII from the state by presenting them certificates. The event was organised by the Haryana School Education Board. The CM interacted with the students and said it was important to work hard. He stressed on the importance of practical knowledge in life.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
69 more villages in Gurdaspur hit by flood in a day; officials fear worse as more rain is expected in Himachal Pradesh
Many areas in Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Rupnagar districts inun...
Himachal Pradesh University professor's body retrieved; death toll in Shimla temple disaster reaches 14
The body is retrieved 2km away from the disaster spot
High Court issues notice to Punjab on plea seeking quashing of move to dissolve gram panchayats
The petition says the notification dated August 10 is ‘total...
Nuh violence: FIR registered against those making provocative speeches at Palwal mahapanchayat
FIR registered under Sections 153-A and 505 of the IPC