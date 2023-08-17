160 meritorious pupils felicitated

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 16

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar called upon students to go ahead on the path of education and take a pledge to do something special in life in the interest of society.

They should work hard and move forward in life and achieve their goals, he said while addressing a meritorious student felicitation ceremony at the Public Works Rest House here today.

He honored 160 meritorious students of Classes X and XII from the state by presenting them certificates. The event was organised by the Haryana School Education Board. The CM interacted with the students and said it was important to work hard. He stressed on the importance of practical knowledge in life.

