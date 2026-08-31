16,500 to vote in PU student elections

Around 16,500 young voters are set to elect the new house of the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) on Monday. This year, there will be a four-way contest for the post of president.

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Voting will also be held to elect the vice-president, secretary, joint secretary and department representatives (DRs). A total of 16 candidates are in the fray, including four for the top post.

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The presidential contest is between Gurman Singh Sidhu of the Congress’ student wing, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI); Aadil Brar of the AAP’s Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP); Ankit Bidhan of the BJP-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP); and Darshpreet Singh of Sath.

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According to the election schedule, voting will begin at 9.30 am and continue till 11 am. The results of the DR elections will be announced at noon, while counting of votes for the main posts will begin at the gymnasium hall of the university at the same time. The results are expected to be announced by evening.

“All students of Panjab University campus have been advised to reach their respective departments before 9 am on August 31, to cast their votes in the PUCSC Elections. Gate No. 1 (PGI side) will remain closed on the polling day from 12 noon to 4.30 pm. In view of the continuing rainy weather, rush at entry gates and traffic congestion may cause delays. Students are advised to start early from their residence/hostel and reach the campus well in time. The entry will be allowed strictly after showing valid identification cards,” read a university circular.

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Meanwhile, female voters account for the majority of the electorate, with 9,000 women set to vote for the new president. There are 7,467 male voters and one transgender voter. The total number of voters has increased by 344 this year.

The University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) has the largest number of registered voters. As many as 2,670 voters are registered at the institute. Around 1,950 voters are registered at the University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS) and 1,064 at the Department of Laws.

A low-key affair

The campus remained relatively quiet on Sunday, with political groups busy chalking out strategies. Amid a keen contest, the groups made a last-minute push for support and formed alliances.

Meanwhile, the university authorities completed all preparations. Empty ballot boxes were allotted to polling booths and security arrangements were reviewed.

The gymnasium hall at the Directorate of Sports has been placed under CCTV surveillance. The UT police have deployed personnel for the smooth conduct of the elections. The area near the counting centre will be closed to regular traffic. Around 500 police personnel, including reserve forces, are expected to be deployed on the university campus.

SOI-ABVP join hands

Ahead of the Punjab elections, the BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have maintained silence on any alliance. However, the university election witnessed an unprecedented development, with the Students’ Organisation of India (SOI), the student wing of the SAD, joining hands with the BJP-backed ABVP.

“The SOI has entered into an alliance with the ABVP for the upcoming PUCSC elections, with a mutual candidate, Ankit Bidhan, representing the alliance. This decision has been taken with a clear and larger objective — the welfare of students and the betterment of the student community, keeping the interests of the campus above political differences. The alliance also stands as a strong example of Sikh-Hindu unity on the campus, demonstrating that student politics can rise above religious and emotional sentiments when the larger interest of students is at stake.

“The SOI believes that campus politics should be driven by issues, development, student welfare and constructive representation, rather than sentiments that divide the student community. This alliance is a message that despite ideological differences, organisations can come together when the future and welfare of students come first,” read a release.