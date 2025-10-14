DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / 16L kids to be given polio drops under 3-day drive

16L kids to be given polio drops under 3-day drive

Health Minister launches Pulse Polio round

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 03:15 AM Oct 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh launches the Pulse Polio round at Chanarthal Kalan village.
Advertisement

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh has said the state government has implemented numerous pro-people initiatives in the last three-and-a-half years to bring about a health revolution.

Advertisement

Launching the Pulse Polio Round during a state-level event at the Community Health Centre at Chanarthal Kalan village today, he said under the three-day campaign, which will run in 13 districts of the state, polio drops will be administered to approximately 16 lakh children in the 0 to 5 year age group.

Advertisement

The Health Minister said though not a single case of polio had been reported in Punjab in the last 15 years, the state government has launched the campaign to ensure safety of children due to the prevalence of the disease in neighbouring countries like Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Advertisement

The minister said 1,000 new doctors had been recruited to overcome the shortage of doctors in the Health Department. Similarly, 500 nurses will be joining in November and another batch of 500 in December. Dr Balbir Singh said Aam Aadmi Clinics had provided a great relief to the people by offering 107 types of free medicines and 47 types of tests free of cost. He said the government was formulating a plan for providing ultrasound facilities to people in villages, under which they will be provided free scanning facility through vans.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts