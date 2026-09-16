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Home / Chandigarh / 17 challaned for littering across Chandigarh

17 challaned for littering across Chandigarh

17 challaned for littering Tribune News Service Chandigarh, September 15 The Municipal Corporation (MC) conducted a challaning drive against littering and improper disposal of garbage at public places across the city today. Seventeen violators were challaned. The MC drive covered several locations, including Sectors 1, 8, 9, 17, 18, 24, 26, 43-B, 44, 51 and 52, besides the villages of Daria and Khuda Lahora, Vikas Nagar and Manimajra. The enforcement teams documented the violations through photographs and other evidence before issuing the challans. The violations included dumping garbage in open spaces, along roads, near markets and in residential areas.

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:51 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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The Chandigarh MC office at Sector 17. File
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The Municipal Corporation (MC) conducted a challaning drive against littering and improper disposal of garbage at public places across the city today. Seventeen violators were challaned.

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The MC drive covered several locations, including Sectors 1, 8, 9, 17, 18, 24, 26, 43-B, 44, 51 and 52, besides the villages of Daria and Khuda Lahora, Vikas Nagar and Manimajra.

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The enforcement teams documented the violations through photographs and other evidence before issuing the challans. The violations included dumping garbage in open spaces, along roads, near markets and in residential areas.

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