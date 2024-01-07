17 in Panchkula police net for gambling

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 6

The police have apprehended 17 persons found gambling in public places on Friday.

A police team led by Chandimandir SHO Lalit Kumar arrested 13 gamblers from a public place in Chandimandir.

The suspects were identified as Jagir Hasan and Gulsnavar, residents of Saini Mohalla, Pinjore, Akit, resident of Beed Ghaggar village, Rajesh Kumar and Lal, both residents of Pinjore, Basant, Sonu, Manish Sharma, Pasdev Singh and Rakesh, all residents of Chandimandir, Sunil and Ram Kumar of Chandikotla and Manish, a resident of Surajpur. A sum of Rs 4,270 was recovered from them.

A case has been registered in this connection at the Chandimandir police station.

In another case, a team led by Sector 16 police post incharge Gurpal Singh caught four persons engaged in gambling at a public place. The suspects were identified as Tiku, Mukesh, Krishna and Dinesh, alias Rakesh, all residents of Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh. They were nabbed with Rs 4,590 gambling money. A case has been registered against them at the Sector 14 police station.

Panchkula DCP Sumer Pratap Singh said the police were taking stringent against persons engaged in gambling and alcohol consumption in public spaces.

