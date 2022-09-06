17 infected with Covid in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The city witnessed 17 cases of Covid-19 on Monday. As many as 19 patients recovered from the disease. TNS

6 Covid cases in Mohali

Mohali: Six fresh Covid cases have surfaced during the past 24 hours while 22 patients have recovered from the disease in Mohali district. TNS

2 test +ve in Panchkula

Panchkula: Two persons have tested positive for Covid during the past 24 hours in Panchkula district.