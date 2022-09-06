17 infected with Covid in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The city witnessed 17 cases of Covid-19 on Monday. As many as 19 patients recovered from the disease. TNS
6 Covid cases in Mohali
Mohali: Six fresh Covid cases have surfaced during the past 24 hours while 22 patients have recovered from the disease in Mohali district. TNS
2 test +ve in Panchkula
Panchkula: Two persons have tested positive for Covid during the past 24 hours in Panchkula district.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
One suspect in Canada mass stabbings found dead: Police
Damien Sanderson, 31, has been found dead and that they beli...
Gujarat-origin Priti Patel resigns as UK Home Secretary, plans to support Truss as a backbencher
The Indian-origin senior minister, a close ally of Johnson, ...
Police obtain CCTV footage of Cyrus Mistry's car shortly before it crashed
The footage shows the car passing through the Dapchari check...