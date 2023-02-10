17 Sections slapped on protesters

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 9

The UT police have registered an FIR under 17 sections against the protesters in connection with the Wednesday cash. No arrests have been made so far.

Leaders of several organisations leading the protest have been booked under Sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstruct public servant in discharge of duty), 188 (disobedience to order), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from duty), 353 (assault a public servant), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 307 (attempt to murder), 392 (robbery), 397 (use of deadly weapon during robbery), 427 (mischief causing damage), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC; 25 (possession of prohibited arms), 54 (renewal of licence) and 59 (shorten barrel of gun) of the Arms Act and Section 3 (mischief causing damage to public property) of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act at the Sector 36 police station.

“So far, no arrests have been made in the case,” said DSP (PRO) Ram Gopal. The police said efforts were being made to identify the miscreants involved in the violence. “We have made an appeal to public to provide us with photographs and videos or evidences related to the incident,” said a police official.

The police claimed organisations led by the Quami Insaaf Morcha, armed with swords sticks and other weapons, had launched an unprovoked attack on the police.