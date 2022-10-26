17 sustain burns in Dera Bassi

Dera Bassi, October 25
Seventeen persons, including nine children, were injured in fire-related incidents in Dera Bassi on Diwali night.
Fire broke out at seven places in Zirakpur last night. Fire incidents were reported from a shop in Royal Estate, a house at Saini Vihar, Phase 2, Baltana, and a flat in Bollywood Heights in Peer Muchalla of Dhakoli. Bushes in a vacant plot at Harmilap Nagar, Phase 1, also caught fire. A fire broke out at Shivalik Vihar on the Patiala Road.
Similarly, four fire incidents were reported from the Dera Bassi area, including Guru Nanak Colony in Bhankharpur village. Bushes caught fire on the tehsil road and near Mubarakpur police station. A flat caught fire in the Jharmari area of Lalru.
Fire officers Kaur Singh and Jaswant Singh said fire in all incidents was controlled in time. No loss of life was reported in these incidents.
Dera Bassi SMO Dharminder Singh said 17 injured persons had reached the hospital from different places and were discharged after giving medical aid.
