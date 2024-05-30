17 who opted for voting from home in Chandigarh die

Chandigarh, May 29
As many as 17 electors who had opted for voting at home facility in the city have died.
The EC had launched home voting by postal ballot for citizens aged over 85 years and persons with disabilities (PwDs) with a minimum 40% benchmark disability. This initiative ensured that these individuals could exercise their right to vote comfortably and conveniently from their homes.
In Chandigarh, a total of 633 eligible voters in these categories had opted for home voting through Form 12-D. Of the total 633, 598 electors had cast their vote through postal ballot, 17 electors died after opting for the facility, while 16 were out of city/country or hospitalised. Two electors had refused to cast their vote.
