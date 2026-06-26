17-year-old boy abducted, rescued near Kharar market

A 17-year-old boy from Gharuan was allegedly kidnapped after being lured via text messages on the pretext of meeting a girl who he was talking to on Instagram. The police recovered the boy safely within hours near a grocery store in Kharar’s grain market. A case has been registered against Jagtar Singh, Prince, alias Pradeep, Amandeep Singh, Tari, Mang and other unidentified individuals under sections pertaining to kidnapping and illegal confinement.

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The police have arrested some of the accused, while raids are ongoing to search for others. In a statement to the police, Gharuan resident Jaswinder Singh said that his 17-year-old son, Rahulpreet Singh, who works with him as a vegetable vendor, had gone to buy medicines from Kharar Sub-Divisional Hospital on a motorcycle with his friend Manjot Singh around 11 am on Wednesday. However, he did not return home until evening, and his mobile phone was switched off.

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After some time, Manjot Singh called Rahulpreet’s family and told them that a girl he had been chatting with on Instagram had invited Rahulpreet to meet her at Noor Dhaba on Chunni Road. When the two arrived, they were surrounded by a white car and bike borne youths. They were allegedly beaten and Rahulpreet was forcibly taken into the car, while Manjot sustained injuries during the incident and was hospitalised.

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The victim’s family members claimed that the incident stemmed from an ongoing feud with another family over a fight that had taken place near the grain market in Kharar a while ago.