DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / 17-year-old boy abducted, rescued near Kharar market

17-year-old boy abducted, rescued near Kharar market

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The police have arrested some of the accused, while raids are ongoing to search for others.
Advertisement

A 17-year-old boy from Gharuan was allegedly kidnapped after being lured via text messages on the pretext of meeting a girl who he was talking to on Instagram. The police recovered the boy safely within hours near a grocery store in Kharar’s grain market. A case has been registered against Jagtar Singh, Prince, alias Pradeep, Amandeep Singh, Tari, Mang and other unidentified individuals under sections pertaining to kidnapping and illegal confinement.

Advertisement

The police have arrested some of the accused, while raids are ongoing to search for others. In a statement to the police, Gharuan resident Jaswinder Singh said that his 17-year-old son, Rahulpreet Singh, who works with him as a vegetable vendor, had gone to buy medicines from Kharar Sub-Divisional Hospital on a motorcycle with his friend Manjot Singh around 11 am on Wednesday. However, he did not return home until evening, and his mobile phone was switched off.

Advertisement

After some time, Manjot Singh called Rahulpreet’s family and told them that a girl he had been chatting with on Instagram had invited Rahulpreet to meet her at Noor Dhaba on Chunni Road. When the two arrived, they were surrounded by a white car and bike borne youths. They were allegedly beaten and Rahulpreet was forcibly taken into the car, while Manjot sustained injuries during the incident and was hospitalised.

Advertisement

The victim’s family members claimed that the incident stemmed from an ongoing feud with another family over a fight that had taken place near the grain market in Kharar a while ago.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts