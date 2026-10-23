17-year-old boy shot dead in Chandigarh; revenge suspected

A 17-year-old boy was shot dead at point-blank range by three motorcycle-borne assailants in full public view in Sector 22 on Thursday evening. The police suspect the killing was the result of an old rivalry between two groups of teenagers.

The deceased, identified as Natik, a resident of Sector 22, was travelling in an auto-rickshaw with a friend when the incident took place. Two other persons, including the three-wheeler driver, were also injured.

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According to the police, the incident occurred around 9.28 pm near Sanatan Dharma Mandir in Sector 22-B. Natik was shot in the chest. Despite being injured, he ran towards the temple, but found its gate locked. He eventually collapsed near a shop. The injured were rushed to Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16, where Natik was declared brought dead.

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Video ‘triggers’ attack

According to the police, Natik and his friends had been involved in a rivalry with another group for the past two years. On Thursday, the two groups allegedly clashed in Sector 44. One of the accused reportedly uploaded a video of the altercation on Instagram.

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Following the clash, Natik’s group took an auto-rickshaw and dropped off a friend before heading towards Sector 22. The rival group followed them and opened fire when the three-wheeler slowed down in traffic outside the temple.

Onlookers alerted the police and called an ambulance. Two rounds were fired.

The police initially suspected a gang rivalry but later focused their investigation on a dispute between two groups of school-going friends. Two minors, who were friends of Natik, were brought in for questioning at the Sector 22 dispensary. Their statements reportedly helped the police establish the background of the rivalry and the earlier clash in Sector 44.

The weapon used in the crime had not been recovered till the filing of this report. No arrests had been made, although the police said they had identified suspects.

“The case clearly points towards teenage rivalry. The two groups have been fighting for the past two years, and they had an altercation in Sector 44 today. Thereafter, the rival group decided to take revenge. No arrests have been made so far, but we have narrowed down the suspects,” a senior police officer said.

The police said all those involved were reportedly minors. Investigators were also examining whether the group had contacted contract killers or gang members, although the police maintained that the incident appeared to stem from a personal rivalry among teenagers.

Past shooting incidents

In March, property dealer Charanpreet Singh, alias Chinni, was shot dead near a gym in Sector 9 by two motorcycle-borne men. The police subsequently alleged in a chargesheet that a woman had orchestrated the killing over a land deal.

In June, Janki Das, a cashier at a medical store in Sector 11, was shot dead at point-blank range. Two masked men fired 13 rounds in broad daylight and fled the scene with an accomplice waiting on a motorcycle.

Last December, Bishnoi gang associate Inderpreet Singh, alias Parry, was shot dead inside his car near the Sector 26 timber market. A Facebook post claimed responsibility for the killing.

In September 2024, a bystander was killed near the Sector 17 market when four assailants opened fire about 100 metres from the police station.