17-year-old boy stabbed to death by juveniles at Balongi

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death by a group of juveniles at Balongi during the Holi celebrations on Friday. Akash was stabbed in the back over an old rivalry with a group of youths.

The juveniles attacked Akash near the water tank in Balongi. He walked up to some distance and collapsed. Members of his family took him to the Phase 6 Civil Hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

A murder case was registered against five assailants and they were detained. The police said more arrests were likely after the investigation.

14-year-old missing

A 14-year-old boy went missing in Jhampur village on Friday. Balongi resident Manpreet Kaur said the child’s slipper were found near a pond.