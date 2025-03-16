DT
PT
17-year-old boy stabbed to death by juveniles at Balongi

17-year-old boy stabbed to death by juveniles at Balongi

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death by a group of juveniles at Balongi during the Holi celebrations on Friday. Akash was stabbed in the back over an old rivalry with a group of youths. The juveniles attacked Akash near...
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 03:15 AM Mar 16, 2025 IST
A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death by a group of juveniles at Balongi during the Holi celebrations on Friday. Akash was stabbed in the back over an old rivalry with a group of youths.

The juveniles attacked Akash near the water tank in Balongi. He walked up to some distance and collapsed. Members of his family took him to the Phase 6 Civil Hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

A murder case was registered against five assailants and they were detained. The police said more arrests were likely after the investigation.

14-year-old missing

A 14-year-old boy went missing in Jhampur village on Friday. Balongi resident Manpreet Kaur said the child’s slipper were found near a pond.

