17-year-old Kharar girl, boyfriend slìt father’s throat, dump body into canal

A 17-year-old girl and her boyfriend allegedly slit the throat of her father and dumped the body into a canal near Morinda on May 1.

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They did this as he did not approve of their relationship and rejected their marriage proposal.

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The girl, a resident of Khanpur; and Vikas Shah, a resident of Daun Majra; were arrested for murder and criminal conspiracy after they reportedly confessed to the crime.

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Gursewak Singh had been resisting their marriage plans for quite some time and often had heated arguments with his daughter.

The complainant, Rajwant Kaur, 40, who is the girl's mother, said the family was getting threats from Shah as they did not approve of the match.

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She said she had gone to her brother's house for a few days, but when she returned on May 1, Gursewak was missing. She reported the matter to police, suspecting foul play. On being questioned, the duo confessed to their crime.

Police said the girl had feigned stomach ache and asked his father to take her to hospital and also informed Shah. On the way, they had an altercation in the car following which they diverted the car to Morinda. Then they slit his throat with a blade and threw the body into the canal.

Kharar SHO Amarinder Singh said, "The girl has been sent to a juvenile home while the man has been sent to police custody.

A case was registered at the Kharar City police station on Monday.