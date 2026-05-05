icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / 17-year-old Kharar girl, boyfriend slìt father’s throat, dump body into canal

17-year-old Kharar girl, boyfriend slìt father’s throat, dump body into canal

The duo does this as the girl’s father, Gursewak Singh, did not approve of their relationship and rejected their marriage proposal

article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 10:55 PM May 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

A 17-year-old girl and her boyfriend allegedly slit the throat of her father and dumped the body into a canal near Morinda on May 1.

Advertisement

They did this as he did not approve of their relationship and rejected their marriage proposal.

Advertisement

The girl, a resident of Khanpur; and Vikas Shah, a resident of Daun Majra; were arrested for murder and criminal conspiracy after they reportedly confessed to the crime.

Advertisement

Gursewak Singh had been resisting their marriage plans for quite some time and often had heated arguments with his daughter.

The complainant, Rajwant Kaur, 40, who is the girl's mother, said the family was getting threats from Shah as they did not approve of the match.

Advertisement

She said she had gone to her brother's house for a few days, but when she returned on May 1, Gursewak was missing. She reported the matter to police, suspecting foul play. On being questioned, the duo confessed to their crime.

Police said the girl had feigned stomach ache and asked his father to take her to hospital and also informed Shah. On the way, they had an altercation in the car following which they diverted the car to Morinda. Then they slit his throat with a blade and threw the body into the canal.

Kharar SHO Amarinder Singh said, "The girl has been sent to a juvenile home while the man has been sent to police custody.

A case was registered at the Kharar City police station on Monday.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts