Home / Chandigarh / 17,000 appear for joint BEd admission test

17,000 appear for joint BEd admission test

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:10 AM Aug 04, 2025 IST
As many as 17,076 candidates appeared for the Joint BEd Admission (Punjab)-2025 Entrance Test, conducted by Panjab University for admission to BEd courses in colleges across the state of Punjab.

University Controller of Examinations, Jagat Bhushan said that the test’s attendance stood at 96.48 per cent. The test was held across 49 centres, including four in Chandigarh and 45 in various districts of Punjab.

The examination was conducted smoothly, with no untoward incident reported from any centre. The question booklet and answer key have been uploaded on the official examination website for the benefit of candidates.

