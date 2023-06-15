178 units of blood donated

Chandigarh, June 14
To commemorate World Blood Donor Day, a camp was inaugurated at Basic Training Centre, ITBP, at Bhanu near here today, in which 94 officers and other ranks donated blood.
This is the first of three such camps being organised at the centre this week to mark the day. The camp was inaugurated by Dr Amrita, an educationist, social worker and spiritual guru.
2nd Chd NCC Battalion
Cadets of the 2nd Chandigarh NCC Battalion visited the GMCH, Sector 32, and donated 84 units of blood. The unit’s Commanding Officer, Col Paramjeet Singh, highlighted the role of NCC towards the protection and benefits of citizens.
