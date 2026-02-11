Rs 18.42-cr dog pound proposal to come up in Chandigarh MC House today

The municipal corporation (MC) here will place a Rs 18.42-crore proposal for construction of a dedicated dog pound at the Sector 25W before the House tomorrow. The meeting is expected to take up various civic issues, including parking, regulation of tourist buses, etc.

The dog pound project, proposed in line with the Supreme Court orders and guidelines of the Animal Welfare Board of India, is the main agenda item of the meeting. Other issues to come up for discussion include converting free parking into paid sites on a trial basis, introducing an annual parking pass under the MCOnePass system and approving tourist bus parking across the city.

The proposed dog pound at Sector 25W, near the MRF Centre, is estimated to come up at ?1,842.92 lakh and will be charged under the Capital Head “solid waste management”. The project follows the Supreme Court’s November 7, 2025, order in a suo motu writ petition, directing municipal bodies to urgently identify and develop animal shelters.

An affidavit filed by the UT Administration before the apex court on January 29 assured completion of the facility within the stipulated timeline, with September 30 set as the target date. The proposed infrastructure will have the capacity to house around 1,980 dogs through steel kennels and sheds, along with administrative and support facilities.

Another key proposal seeks approval to convert 213 free parking sites into paid parking on a trial basis. At present, Chandigarh has 89 paid parking sites, of which 74 are operated by the Engineering Wing of the MC.

The House will also consider introducing an annual parking pass under the MCOnePass digital system launched on January 27 and implemented at zero cost. With over 3,000 users already on board, the proposal seeks approval for an annual pass offering a 10% discount — Rs 5,400 for cars and Rs 2,700 for two-wheelers — compared to cumulative monthly rates.

The House will further be asked to approve decisions taken by a committee constituted under directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in a long-pending case related to tourist bus parking in the city.

The committee has proposed developing dedicated tourist bus parking sites at Hallomajra, Manimajra (behind Fun Republic), cremation ground at Manimajra and at Sarangpur, subject to land transfer approvals. It has also recommended a monthly parking pass of Rs 3,000 per bus, in addition to the existing Rs 280 per entry per day. To deter violations, graded penalties have been proposed — Rs 5,000 for the first offence, Rs 10,000 for the second and Rs 15,000 for the third, with a recommendation to cancel the permit through the state transport authority in case of a fourth violation.