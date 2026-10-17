18-acre illegal colony razed in Barwala village

The District Town Planning (DTP) wing on Friday demolished the road network and plot markings of an illegal colony spread over 18 acres in Golpura village of Barwala tehsil, using JCB machines.

The drive was led by District Town Planner Babita Gupta on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma. Assistant Town Planners Dimpi Rathi and Ashok Kumar were present, along with a heavy police force.

Advertisement

Gupta said prior permission from the Director, Town and Country Planning Department, Haryana, was mandatory before constructing or developing a colony.

Advertisement

In a separate action, the Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA) removed encroachments from footpaths and roadsides in Rajiv Colony, Indira Colony and Budhanpur village in Sector 16.