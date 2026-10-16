18-acre illegal colony razed in Panchkula village; encroachments cleared in city

The District Town Planning (DTP) wing on Friday demolished the road network and plot markings of an illegal colony spread over 18 acres in Golpura village of Barwala tehsil using JCB machines.

The drive was led by District Town Planner Babita Gupta on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma. Assistant Town Planners Dimpi Rathi and Ashok Kumar were also present, along with a large police contingent.

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Gupta said prior permission from the Director, Town and Country Planning Department, Haryana, was mandatory before developing a colony. She said strict legal action would continue against those developing illegal colonies or carrying out unauthorised construction without approval.

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She urged the public not to develop unauthorised colonies or undertake construction without obtaining Change of Land Use (CLU) permission or the required licence.

In a separate action, the Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA) removed encroachments from footpaths and roadsides in Rajiv Colony, Indira Colony and Budhanpur village in Sector 16.

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The drive was led by District Town Planner Ajmer Singh in the presence of Duty Magistrate Gurmeet Singh, a PMDA executive engineer and a large police contingent. The traffic police issued challans to vehicles parked on roads to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

The authorities said strict action would continue against those encroaching on government land or carrying out unauthorised construction. Residents were urged to cooperate with the authorities in keeping footpaths and roads free of encroachments.