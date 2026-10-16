DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / 18-acre illegal colony razed in Panchkula village; encroachments cleared in city

18-acre illegal colony razed in Panchkula village; encroachments cleared in city

DTP team demolishes road network, plot markings with JCB in Barwala tehsil; PMDA drive clears footpaths in Rajiv Colony, Indira Colony, Budhanpur; traffic police issue challans

article_Author
Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:44 PM Oct 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
PMDA removed encroachments from footpaths and roadsides in Rajiv Colony, Indira Colony and Budhanpur village in Sector 16. iStock photo
Advertisement

The District Town Planning (DTP) wing on Friday demolished the road network and plot markings of an illegal colony spread over 18 acres in Golpura village of Barwala tehsil using JCB machines.

The drive was led by District Town Planner Babita Gupta on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma. Assistant Town Planners Dimpi Rathi and Ashok Kumar were also present, along with a large police contingent.

Advertisement

Gupta said prior permission from the Director, Town and Country Planning Department, Haryana, was mandatory before developing a colony. She said strict legal action would continue against those developing illegal colonies or carrying out unauthorised construction without approval.

Advertisement

She urged the public not to develop unauthorised colonies or undertake construction without obtaining Change of Land Use (CLU) permission or the required licence.

In a separate action, the Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA) removed encroachments from footpaths and roadsides in Rajiv Colony, Indira Colony and Budhanpur village in Sector 16.

Advertisement

The drive was led by District Town Planner Ajmer Singh in the presence of Duty Magistrate Gurmeet Singh, a PMDA executive engineer and a large police contingent. The traffic police issued challans to vehicles parked on roads to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

The authorities said strict action would continue against those encroaching on government land or carrying out unauthorised construction. Residents were urged to cooperate with the authorities in keeping footpaths and roads free of encroachments.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts