Home / Chandigarh / 18 months on, GMSH interns await stipend

18 months on, GMSH interns await stipend

Admn says change in college norms to blame

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:44 PM Feb 06, 2026 IST
FILE photo
More than 120 Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) undergoing internship at the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, Chandigarh, have not been paid their stipends for nearly one-and-a-half years, raising serious concerns over administrative apathy.

Representations submitted to the Governor’s Office and the Health Secretariat state that an earlier batch of 70–80 FMG interns completed their entire internship at GMSH-16 without receiving any stipend and have since left the hospital. The current batch of around 50 FMGs, who joined in July 2024 and are nearing completion of their mandatory one-year training, are also yet to receive any payment.

Interns point out that stipends at other government medical institutions in Chandigarh, including GMCH-32, are fixed at about Rs 30,070 per month, but no such parity has been extended to FMGs at GMSH-16. Despite repeated assurances, they say the issue remains unresolved, causing acute financial hardship. The pending dues per intern amount to roughly Rs 3.6 lakh annually.

The interns have cited National Medical Commission (NMC) notifications dated November 18, 2021, and December 11, 2023, as well as Supreme Court judgments, which mandate stipend parity for FMGs during internship. They note that FMGs in civil hospitals and medical institutions across Punjab are already receiving stipends in line with these norms.

Sources said a proposal seeking Rs 3–3.5 crore to clear the pending dues has been moved but is yet to be approved. The file (No. 590761) has reportedly been circulating among departments — including the Directorate of Health Services (DHS), Directorate of Medical Services (DMS) and the Medical Superintendent’s office — for over 18 months without a final decision.

Responding to the issue, Director Health Services Suman Singh said the delay was due to revisions in NMC norms shortly before the interns joined in 2024. She said funds had been sought and the matter was under process, pending administrative and inter-departmental clearances.

In their representation, the interns said they have been providing round-the-clock healthcare services across departments since July 2024 without any financial support, and urged the authorities to release the pending stipends within two weeks.

