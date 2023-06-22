18 teams formed to check waterlogging

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 21

In view of the forthcoming monsoon season, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has formed 18 teams to prevent flood/waterlogging throughout the city.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra constituted 18 teams comprising of one SDE and JE each to remain active in field during the rainy season.

Two control centres - water filling station in Sector 15 with telephone number 0172-2540200 and Mani Majra waterworks-II, MHC, with telephone no. 0172-2738082 - have also been made operational round the clock in three shifts along with telephone attendants. Residents can lodge complaints on these numbers regarding waterlogging during rain.

All team leaders will arrange required labour for removal of blockage in stormwater drainage.

Sub-divisional engineers of the Road Wing of the area concerned and the MOH wing will also deploy labour to remove blockage at any point of the road due to depression/grass on berms or any other reason in the areas under their jurisdiction respectively. The teams will be operative from July 1 to September 30.