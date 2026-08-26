In a deeply moving act of compassion and humanity, the family of 18-year-old Surinder Kaur, a resident of Teur village, Kharar, Mohali, came forward to donate her organs following her unfortunate demise, giving a new lease of life to two patients with end-stage renal disease and the gift of sight to two others. Her selfless donation thus impacted four lives at the PGIMER, Chandigarh.

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Prof Vivek Lal, Director, PGIMER, expressed his deep appreciation for the family's courageous decision, saying, “Organ donation is one of the most profound expressions of humanity. At a time of unimaginable personal loss, Surinder Kaur's family chose to give hope to others.”

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Surinder Kaur was admitted to PGIMER on August 23, following a road accident. Despite the best efforts of the treating team, she sustained irreversible neurological injury. Following the prescribed medical protocol, brain-stem death was declared on August 25, by the Brain Stem Death Committee.

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In an extraordinary demonstration of courage and generosity amid unimaginable grief, her mother Santosh Kaur consented to the donation of her organs and tissues.

Santosh Kaur stated, “We cannot bring Surinder back, but we felt that if a part of her could continue to live through someone else, then her life would continue to have meaning. We hope that the people who receive her organs live healthy and happy lives. This is our way of keeping her memory alive.”

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Elaborating on the sensitive process of obtaining consent, Dr Navdeep Bansal, Transplant Coordinator, PGIMER, said, “Counselling a grieving family and seeking consent for organ donation is one of the most sensitive and challenging aspects of the process.”

Following consent and medical suitability assessment, both kidneys, pancreas and corneas were successfully retrieved. One kidney and the pancreas were transplanted together in a 31-year-old male recipient through a Simultaneous Pancreas-Kidney (SPK) transplant, while the second kidney was transplanted into a 15-year-old recipient at PGIMER. The corneas will provide the precious gift of sight to two recipients.

Prof HS Kohli, Professor and Head, Department of Nephrology, PGIMER, highlighted the meticulous and time-sensitive preparation required for transplantation and said, “Both recipients had been on long-term dialysis, and timely preparation and multidisciplinary management played a crucial role in the successful transplantation.”

Highlighting the complexity of the SPK transplant, Prof Ashish Sharma, Professor and Head, Department of Renal Transplant Surgery, PGIMER, said, “This patient underwent an exceptionally complex kidney-pancreas transplant. Having a failed previous transplant kidney donated by his mother seven years ago, he had also exhausted all options for dialysis access, as major veins in both upper and lower limbs blocked. The surgery was particularly challenging due to extensive collateral veins. In addition to the kidney and pancreas transplantation, the failed transplanted kidney had to be removed and the iliac vein repaired."

"The four-component procedure was successfully completed after nearly 13 hours of surgery, with multiple teams working for almost 18 hours. This remarkable achievement reflects the power of organ donation, multidisciplinary teamwork, perseverance and, above all, the generosity of the donor family in giving the patient a renewed chance at life.”