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Home / Chandigarh / 18-year-old employee at Dera Bassi shop attacked

18-year-old employee at Dera Bassi shop attacked

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 02:30 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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Victim Adil suffered serious injuries on his head and hands and was rushed to GMCH-32 before being taken to PGI.
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An 18-year-old employee at a shop in Dera Bassi’s market was seriously injured, with fingers of both his hands badly mauled, in an attack by a group of bike-borne youths.

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Victim Adil Khan was near the shop around 8.30 pm on Wednesday night when he was surrounded by a group of youths on motorcycles and attacked with sharp-edged weapons. He collapsed on the road with serious injuries to his head and hands. After the incident, the accused fled on their motorcycles.

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The victim’s uncle, Aamir Khan, said Adil suffered serious injuries on his head and hands and was rushed to GMCH-32 before being taken to PGI.

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The police inspected the scene and questioned local shopkeepers. CCTV footage from the school, shops and roads leading to the crime scene is being collected to identify the attackers. The motive for the attack and the identity of the accused are not yet clear. The police are investigating various aspects, including the possibility of a past rivalry, and examining CCTV footage from the market.

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