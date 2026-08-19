DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / 18-year-old IISER student run over by train in Mohali

18-year-old IISER student run over by train in Mohali

Was allegedly stressed over poor grades; GRP terms it ‘accident’

article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:12 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image used for representational purpose only. Image credit/iStock.
Advertisement

An 18-year-old student of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Mohali, (IISER) was run over by a goods train near Kambali village here.

Advertisement

The incident took place in the early hours on Monday.

Advertisement

The student was allegedly under stress due to poor grades in the first semester.

Advertisement

The goods train pilot informed the station master about the incident, who then notified the railway police.

The victim was identified as Aadity Indora, a resident of Haryana’s Rohtak, with the help of his hostel identity card and mobile phone found near the body. “The victim was the only child of his parents and was struggling due to poor academic grades in the first semester,” an investigating officer said.

Advertisement

Government Railway Police (GRP) officials have recorded it as a “railway accident” as no suicide note was found at the spot. Proceedings under Section 194 of the BNS have been initiated at the GRP station in Sirhind.

Senior railway police officials ruled out any foul play after visiting the campus premises along with the victim’s father, a Haryana police officer. The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem on Tuesday.

The victim’s hostel mates said they were in a state of shock after the incident.

The institute officials remained tightlipped over how the student left the Sector 81 campus without being noticed in the early hours and managed to reach the railway track roughly 2.5 km away from the institute.

The IISER students had in April protested outside the institute’s administrative block alleging excessive surveillance by the campus authorities. This is the second such incident at the IISER, Mohali. A 22-year-old student had jumped from the eighth floor of a hostel allegedly due to extreme stress on September 22, 2021.

A condolence meeting was held on the campus on Tuesday, where students and the staff mourned the loss and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family. Anil K Tripathi, Director of the institute, said. “In addition to the existing psychological counselling, mentorship system and additional classes by senior students, the institute is introducing an academic counselling system to provide support to students who may need it,” he said in a statement.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts