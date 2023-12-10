18-yr-old falls off eleventh floor

Mohali, December 9
An 18-year-old boy, Anmol Bansal, who resided at Dera Bassi, died after falling off the duct of the eleventh floor in a housing society under mysterious circumstances last night. His father, Dinesh Bansal, alleged that his son was called to a birthday party and killed. The victim’s family staged a protest outside the Dera Bassi subdivisional hospital demanding a probe into the incident.
The victim was rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. Meanwhile, Dera Bassi police officials reached the spot and began investigation into the matter.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US vetoes UNSC resolution on ceasefire in Gaza, UK abstains
13 countries vote in favour | Saudis deny dual messaging cha...
Haryana beats Punjab in seeking education loans
In 2022-23, banks got 11,133 applications vs 10,414 in neigh...