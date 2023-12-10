18-yr-old falls off eleventh floor

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 9

An 18-year-old boy, Anmol Bansal, who resided at Dera Bassi, died after falling off the duct of the eleventh floor in a housing society under mysterious circumstances last night. His father, Dinesh Bansal, alleged that his son was called to a birthday party and killed. The victim’s family staged a protest outside the Dera Bassi subdivisional hospital demanding a probe into the incident.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. Meanwhile, Dera Bassi police officials reached the spot and began investigation into the matter.

