1,814 bottles of illicit liquor seized in Chandigarh

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During the operation, 1,814 bottles of liquor of various brands were confiscated from the spot. The seizure comprised 960 bottles of “Royal General”, 750 of “Tango Santra”, 96 of “Royal Stag”, four of “Iconik White” and four bottles of “All Seasons”.

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The local police were informed, and an FIR was registered under Sections 61-1-14 of the Excise Act and 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The department is investigating the source of the liquor.