Rs 18L stolen from car in Phase 7 market

Mohali, December 10
A thief broke the windowpane of a car and stole a bag containing Rs 18 lakh, foreign currency, chequebooks and debit cards in the market of Phase 7, Mohali, last evening.
Have got initial leads, thief to be held soon
The police have got some initial leads. We are working on them and soon, the culprit will be nabbed. A case under Section 379 of the IPC has been registered. — Harinder Singh Mann, DSP (City-1)
The victim, Bharat Bhushan Tikku, who runs a ticketing firm, said he closed his showroom and was about to leave for home with his assistant, Anoop, when he put the bag in his car and locked it. When he came back after five minutes, he found the windowpane of a backdoor broken and the cash bag missing.
The DSP (City-1), Harinder Singh Mann, said, “The police have got some initial leads. We are working on them and soon, the culprit will be nabbed. A case under Section 379 of the IPC has been registered.” Sources said the police questioned the employees and some persons in the market.
The police are scanning the footage of CCTV cameras of the nearby showrooms.
Meanwhile, the victim urged the police and the Punjab government to get CCTV cameras installed in the area and patrolling stepped up.
