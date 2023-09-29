Rs 19.72L budget for chrysanthemum show

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 28

The local Municipal Corporation has prepared a Rs 19.72 lakh budget for the three-day Chrysanthemum Show, an annual affair held in December at Terraced Garden, Sector 33.

It will be tabled in Friday’s Finance and Contract Committee meeting for approval. “We will get the approval for the event about three months in advance as during this period we will have to float different tenders for various jobs,” said an official.

“We try to add something new every year. We will deliberate on what we can come up with this time to entertain the public,” the official said. A major part of the budget i.e. Rs 8.72 lakh will be spent on tents, opening and closing ceremonies, furniture, refreshments, rewards for flower competition winners and other such expenses. Floodlights and a sound system will also be there. Various government and semi-government institutions, including Chandigarh Housing Board, PGIMER, Punjab Warehousing Corporation, IMTEC, HUDA, Haryana PWD, AG Punjab as well as private growers take part.