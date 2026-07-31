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Home / Chandigarh / 19 Chandigarh startups selected for aid under central scheme

19 Chandigarh startups selected for aid under central scheme

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Dushyant Singh Pundir
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:38 AM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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Nineteen city firms have been selected under the Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS) for financial assistance.

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In response to a question raised in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada said 19 startups had been selected for support with a total approved funding of Rs 3.24 crore for Chandigarh as on June 30.

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“As a result of efforts under the Startup India initiative, 740 entities have been recognised as startups by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) from Chandigarh as on June 30,” he said.

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Prasad said the initiative was launched on January 16, 2016, with the intent to build a strong ecosystem for nurturing innovation.

He said the Centre was undertaking several measures to promote startups, incubation facilities, entrepreneurship and innovation in the country.

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The Minister said the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) established and upgraded its laboratories for testing products covered under its Conformity Assessment Schemes only, including the products brought under the Quality Control Orders (QCOs).

“At present, there are two BIS laboratories or BIS-recognised laboratories in Chandigarh to facilitate conformity assessment of products in accordance with the relevant Indian standards, thereby supporting manufacturers, entrepreneurs and industries in obtaining the BIS certification and ensuring compliance with applicable Quality Control Orders,” he said.

Recently, UT Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad reviewed the implementation of the Chandigarh Startup Policy, 2025. The policy was notified in April 2025 and its operational guidelines were issued in January 2026.

The Industries Department informed that the process for recognising startups and empanelling incubators has been digitised through the Service Plus portal of the Chandigarh Administration.

It was further informed that a high-powered committee and the Policy Monitoring and Implementation Committee have been constituted under the policy.

The Chief Secretary directed the Industries Department to further expedite the implementation of the startup policy by organising awareness camps.

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