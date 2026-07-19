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Home / Chandigarh / 19 get Dan Black Belt

19 get Dan Black Belt

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:58 PM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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As many as 19 martial artists bagged the first Dan Black Belt at the Emerald Martial Arts after completing the test. The taekwondo practitioners aged 7 to 16 years successfully demonstrated skills, discipline and determination required to earn the coveted black belt. The grading was conducted under the expert supervision of master Shiv Raj Gharti, 5th Dan Black Belt (Korea), who assessed each candidate on technical proficiency, poomsae, sparring, self-defence, physical fitness, breaking techniques, discipline and martial arts spirit.

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Tanya Kashyap, Gourav Rai, Arya, Miraan Rai Sardana, Shagun Singh, Rachit Anand, Ryna Kohli, Aarna Arora, Ishaya Arora, Smaira Dass Gupta, Anirudh Tiwari, Amyra Arora, Taisha Sharma, Jeet Singh, Bani Singh, Hitanshu Soni, Kartik Singh, Kushagra and Ekansh Gupta got the black belts on the occasion.

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